CarMax, Inc (KMX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,937 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CarMax were worth $18,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. CWM LLC grew its position in CarMax by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in CarMax by 3,526.9% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $62.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. CarMax, Inc has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $81.67. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. CarMax had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,531,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Wedbush set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

