Carnival Corp (CCL) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Carnival by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its stake in Carnival by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $449,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Macquarie set a $55.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Carnival from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

NYSE:CCL opened at $56.73 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

