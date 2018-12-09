CasinoCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,521.00 (CSC)

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. CasinoCoin has a market cap of $9.10 million and $3,521.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CasinoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip and cfinex. During the last week, CasinoCoin has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 114.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00071176 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014632 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000696 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000217 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,536.65 or 4.85491830 BTC.

CasinoCoin Profile

CasinoCoin (CRYPTO:CSC) is a PoC coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,999,905 coins and its circulating supply is 35,973,085,511 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org.

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CasinoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

