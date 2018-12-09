Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 87.3% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.5% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% during the second quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,065,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 117.5% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,046.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $984.00 and a 52 week high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market cap of $750.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,515.00 target price (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,330.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

