Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Receives $47.64 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.64.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $1,199,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,735.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 545,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,089,000 after buying an additional 103,463 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 25,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,121,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $835,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $45.59.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $152.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $45.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.41%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

