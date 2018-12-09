Cenovus Energy (CVE) Shares Gap Down to $7.65

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.65. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 366047 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -750.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

