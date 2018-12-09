Centurylink Inc (CTL) Shares Bought by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 75.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,974 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,367 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 19.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,936,000 after buying an additional 543,053 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 11.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 16,940.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 1.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 252,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Trezise sold 53,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $1,003,736.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,546,928.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Centurylink from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centurylink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centurylink to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Hanson downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centurylink currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $17.47 on Friday. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Centurylink had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Centurylink’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.36%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.94%.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The company offers virtual private network data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol services; CenturyLink Prism TV that allows customers to watch television or cable channels and record up to four shows on one home digital video recorder; and Vyvx, which provides audio and video feeds over fiber or satellite for broadcast and production customers, as well as satellite digital television services.

