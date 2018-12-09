Challenger Ltd (CGF) Insider John Green Buys 10,000 Shares

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF) insider John Green acquired 10,000 shares of Challenger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.93 ($7.04) per share, with a total value of A$99,300.00 ($70,425.53).

Shares of ASX:CGF opened at A$9.49 ($6.73) on Friday. Challenger Ltd has a 52 week low of A$11.51 ($8.16) and a 52 week high of A$14.42 ($10.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Challenger Company Profile

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

