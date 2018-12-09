Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $516.13 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post sales of $516.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $521.32 million and the lowest is $507.20 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $506.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $470.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

CHKP opened at $106.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $120.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth $120,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 247.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $167,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

