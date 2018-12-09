Chemed Co. (CHE) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3,298.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,580 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Chemed were worth $16,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Spencer S. Lee sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.76, for a total transaction of $210,574.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,628,193.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.98, for a total value of $2,141,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,232,832.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,953 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,463 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Chemed in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Chemed in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.00.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $302.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $234.00 and a 12-month high of $335.99.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $444.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.16 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The VITAS segment offers direct medical services, as well as spiritual and emotional counseling services to terminally ill patients. This segment offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

