Chevron Co. (CVX) is Argent Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,517 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.0% of Argent Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 55,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10.6% in the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 240,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.8% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 32,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 329,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after acquiring an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $574,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,833. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $115.49 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The firm has a market cap of $221.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $43.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.08%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Chevron Co. (CVX) is Argent Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/chevron-co-cvx-is-argent-trust-cos-8th-largest-position.html.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.