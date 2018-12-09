Childrens Place Inc (PLCE) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Childrens Place has increased its dividend payment by an average of 52.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Childrens Place has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Childrens Place to earn $9.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $102.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.17. Childrens Place has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $161.65.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07. Childrens Place had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Childrens Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.64.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

