Childrens Place (PLCE) Shares Down 2% on Analyst Downgrade

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) traded down 2% on Friday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $99.54 and last traded at $104.54. 44,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 469,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.67.

PLCE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Childrens Place from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Childrens Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at $138,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the third quarter valued at $236,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at $242,000.

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.17.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $522.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Childrens Place’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Childrens Place Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is 25.28%.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

