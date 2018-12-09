Chimerix Inc (CMRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $850,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) will report sales of $850,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chimerix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $370,000.00 to $1.65 million. Chimerix reported sales of $1.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year sales of $3.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 million to $4.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.57 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chimerix.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,752.41% and a negative return on equity of 36.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

CMRX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. 209,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,674. The firm has a market cap of $166.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.17. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $5.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,115,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 126,847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,041,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 456,290 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth $3,890,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimerix by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 50,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.