China Finance Online Co. (NASDAQ:JRJC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.44 and last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 1935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative net margin of 49.35% and a negative return on equity of 61.94%. The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/china-finance-online-jrjc-sets-new-1-year-low-at-1-44.html.

China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited provides Web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

