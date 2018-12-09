China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (ZNH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 3,115.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNH opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.50. China Southern Airlines has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $70.52.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Southern Airlines will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.