Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Receives $425.97 Average PT from Analysts

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $425.97.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $506.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, August 27th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of CMG stock traded down $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $467.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,193. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $247.51 and a fifty-two week high of $530.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 118,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.05, for a total transaction of $55,846,819.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 636.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 2,424 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.