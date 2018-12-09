Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.25% of Choice Hotels International worth $104,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 340.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 268.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 50.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 12.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.08. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1-year low of $69.06 and a 1-year high of $85.35.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 17.26% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 35,350 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,910,365.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,484,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,180 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $430,199.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,047.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,317. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHH. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

