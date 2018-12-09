CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (CHSCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares (NASDAQ:CHSCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:CHSCP opened at $27.80 on Friday. CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

CHS Inc 8% Preferred Shares Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

