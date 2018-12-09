Church & Dwight’s (CHD) Underperform Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their underperform rating on shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00.

CHD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.59.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $44.87 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

In other news, Director James Craigie sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $19,929,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 327,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,760,940.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $965,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,811.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,780 shares of company stock worth $22,971,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 80,441.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,905,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,926,000 after buying an additional 5,897,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 425.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,795,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,426 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.5% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,152,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,100 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 49.7% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,842,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,741,000 after purchasing an additional 944,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 37.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,782,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,731,000 after purchasing an additional 482,109 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

