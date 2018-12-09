CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,269 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 31.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,707,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,346 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.8% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,656,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,548,000 after acquiring an additional 180,228 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,180,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,022,000 after acquiring an additional 209,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,348,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,663,000 after acquiring an additional 156,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,058,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.56 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.47.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $5,956,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,725,086.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mckinley sold 8,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $738,655.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,012 shares in the company, valued at $6,037,425.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,431 shares of company stock worth $8,595,902. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/cibc-world-markets-inc-decreases-holdings-in-henry-schein-inc-hsic.html.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.