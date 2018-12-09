CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes $241,000 Position in DHX Media Ltd. (DHXM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 160,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of DHX Media as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of DHX Media by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares in the last quarter. EastBay Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHX Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,956,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of DHX Media by 6,841,181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,436,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,648 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHX Media by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 123,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHX Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

DHX Media stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DHX Media Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DHX Media had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $75.46 million during the quarter.

DHXM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DHX Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DHX Media in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DHX Media in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DHX Media in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

