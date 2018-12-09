Cimpress (CMPR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CMPR. ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Barrington Research set a $165.00 target price on Cimpress and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cimpress from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.67.

NASDAQ CMPR opened at $111.80 on Friday. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 131.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.01.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). Cimpress had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $588.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Cornelis David Arends bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.41 per share, with a total value of $45,764.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. sold 9,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $1,084,748.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 800 shares of company stock valued at $91,134. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cimpress by 863.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 35,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Cimpress during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cimpress by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cimpress by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

