Cimpress NV (CMPR) EVP Purchases $22,520.00 in Stock

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) EVP Cornelis David Arends purchased 200 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $22,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Cornelis David Arends also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 8th, Cornelis David Arends purchased 100 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $11,800.00.

On Monday, November 5th, Cornelis David Arends purchased 100 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.50 per share, with a total value of $11,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Cornelis David Arends purchased 400 shares of Cimpress stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.41 per share, with a total value of $45,764.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.80. 248,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.01. Cimpress NV has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $588.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.35 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Barrington Research set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cimpress by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,182,000 after acquiring an additional 87,792 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 13,371.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 48,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 48,272 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

