Circuits of Value (COVAL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,793.00

Circuits of Value (CURRENCY:COVAL) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. Circuits of Value has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $1,793.00 worth of Circuits of Value was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Circuits of Value has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Circuits of Value token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000453 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Circuits of Value Token Profile

Circuits of Value is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2014. Circuits of Value’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Circuits of Value’s official Twitter account is @circuitsofvalue. The official website for Circuits of Value is cov.al.

Buying and Selling Circuits of Value

Circuits of Value can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Circuits of Value directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Circuits of Value should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Circuits of Value using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

