Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Holdings Lessened by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,957 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,957,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,192,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,359 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,447,604 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,482,280,000 after acquiring an additional 499,099 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,969,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,243,000 after acquiring an additional 662,706 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,274,993 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $700,313,000 after acquiring an additional 69,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,279,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,489,000 after acquiring an additional 683,733 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.44 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $233.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Chairman Charles Robbins sold 217,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $10,279,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $3,304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,027,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 586,943 shares of company stock valued at $27,718,423. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

