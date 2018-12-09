Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in First Busey Co. (BUSE)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,496 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of First Busey worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Busey by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in First Busey by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 15,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Busey by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 464,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BUSE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on shares of First Busey and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE opened at $26.63 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. First Busey had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $82.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

