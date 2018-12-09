Citadel Advisors LLC Has $4.45 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HI. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,203,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 718,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after buying an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 103,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 56,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HI opened at $40.78 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.23 and a 1 year high of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Hillenbrand’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.16%.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hillenbrand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

