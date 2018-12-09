Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $3.71 Million in Farfetch Ltd (FTCH) Stock

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 136,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $123,826,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $99,189,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $67,105,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $42,733,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth about $37,907,000. 31.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $22.11 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $32.40.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $132.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/citadel-advisors-llc-invests-3-71-million-in-farfetch-ltd-ftch-stock.html.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves on May 15, 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.