Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $4.20 Million Position in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (BRY)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 238,089 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Berry Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. CarVal Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,803,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,080,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,686,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,373,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Berry Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th.

Berry Petroleum Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

