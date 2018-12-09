Citigroup (C) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Citigroup (NYSE:C) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citigroup have underperformed the industry year to date. However, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. We believe the company’s restructuring and streamlining efforts, strategic investments in core business, lower tax rate and expense management will likely support profitability. Also, with rising rates, margin pressure seems to be easing. However, several issues, including litigation burden and declining fee income, keep us apprehensive.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

C stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $58.14 and a twelve month high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.5% during the second quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 134,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Citigroup by 3.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 25,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 10.8% during the third quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

