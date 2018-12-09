Cleararc Capital Inc. Has $530,000 Holdings in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

Cleararc Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,214,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Collins by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Collins alerts:

COL opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.74. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.04 and a 12-month high of $142.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

COL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Monday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

WARNING: “Cleararc Capital Inc. Has $530,000 Holdings in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/cleararc-capital-inc-has-530000-holdings-in-rockwell-collins-inc-col.html.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

Further Reading: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.