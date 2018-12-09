Cleararc Capital Inc. Takes Position in Allegion PLC (ALLE)

Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Allegion by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,640,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $601,470,000 after acquiring an additional 233,246 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Allegion by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,280,914 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $176,464,000 after acquiring an additional 80,338 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allegion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,036,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $184,484,000 after acquiring an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,690,000. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its holdings in Allegion by 428.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,219,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,345,000 after acquiring an additional 988,781 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Shares of ALLE opened at $88.67 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a 12 month low of $73.85 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. Allegion had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 85.03%. The company had revenue of $711.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $287,296.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/cleararc-capital-inc-takes-position-in-allegion-plc-alle.html.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.