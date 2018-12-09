CME Group Inc (CME) Stake Increased by Highland Capital Management LP

Highland Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,422,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,816,468,000 after acquiring an additional 403,327 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,582,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,830,000 after purchasing an additional 742,067 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,331,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,689,000 after purchasing an additional 202,365 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,413,000 after purchasing an additional 147,301 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $187.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a 52-week low of $143.68 and a 52-week high of $197.08. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 113.67% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $904.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

In other CME Group news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $449,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,885,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.30, for a total transaction of $51,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,737.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,462. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.13.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

