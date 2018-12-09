CNFinance (CNF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.76

Shares of CNFinance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CNF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 7023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

CNFinance Company Profile (NYSE:CNF)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

