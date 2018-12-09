Codexis, Inc. (CDXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 target price on Codexis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Codexis from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th.

In related news, SVP James Lalonde sold 13,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $207,176.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,862.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,152 shares of company stock worth $4,799,311. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,267,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 164,817 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 93,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 43.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 26,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 62.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXS stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.21. 490,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -42.42 and a beta of -1.45. Codexis has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $23.05.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 14.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

