Coeur Mining (CDE) Shares Gap Up to $3.97

Shares of Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.89, but opened at $3.97. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 2996724 shares trading hands.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company has a market cap of $820.40 million, a P/E ratio of 206.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.15 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 316,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,000,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,391 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 528.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 571,577 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

