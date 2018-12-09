Coinlancer (CL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $174,920.00

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Coinlancer has a total market capitalization of $174,920.00 and approximately $3,359.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinlancer token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Coinlancer has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.26 or 0.02724636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00136366 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00175565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.56 or 0.09595564 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

Coinlancer’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,666,779 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io.

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

