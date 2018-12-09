Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Upgraded at Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $97.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cowen upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Macquarie set a $106.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.29.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of COLM opened at $88.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.74.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $795.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.25 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 5.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In related news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 13,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $1,217,889.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Bany sold 19,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $1,773,398.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,245.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,380,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $304,864,000 after purchasing an additional 100,703 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 76.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 279,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,020,000 after purchasing an additional 121,216 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 383.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 200,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 158,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 72.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.70% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.