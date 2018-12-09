Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,717,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.2% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $96,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,314,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,366,565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459,543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Comcast by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,597,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $800,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893,674 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Comcast by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,684,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,298,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,850 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,520,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,645,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank set a $48.00 price target on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.41 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

In other news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,387.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/comcast-co-cmcsa-shares-sold-by-capital-bank-trust-co.html.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.