Commerzbank Reiterates “€70.00” Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW)

Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($134.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €86.36 ($100.42).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €71.71 ($83.38) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 52 week high of €97.04 ($112.84).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.