Commonwealth Bank of Australia Acquires 40,989 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,989 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.9% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Apple were worth $90,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 17,669.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after buying an additional 20,067,124 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 18,553.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after buying an additional 16,668,866 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $830,026,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Apple by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,148,443,000 after buying an additional 1,030,981 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,692,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,961,810,000 after purchasing an additional 485,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $168.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $858.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.24 and a 52-week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. Apple’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 100,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $22,911,997.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,950,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock worth $47,015,677. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Nomura set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-acquires-40989-shares-of-apple-inc-aapl.html.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.