Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 900 Shares of Monro Inc (MNRO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Monro were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monro by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,431,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $257,500,000 after purchasing an additional 360,767 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the second quarter valued at about $15,122,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 1,544.7% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 204,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after buying an additional 191,703 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 74.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 417,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,276,000 after buying an additional 178,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $247,625,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.63. Monro Inc has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $84.38.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. Monro had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monro Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Monro’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MNRO shares. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

In related news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 30,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $2,408,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Senuk sold 1,750 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $132,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,465. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

