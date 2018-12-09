Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys Shares of 5,966 Visteon Corp (VC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,536,000 after purchasing an additional 923,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Visteon by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,476,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,071,000 after buying an additional 449,197 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth $25,994,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Visteon by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 543,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,749,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Visteon by 302.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 180,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,380,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter.

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $98.00 price target on Visteon and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (down previously from $123.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. Visteon Corp has a twelve month low of $67.27 and a twelve month high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.48 million.

In other news, Director Harry James Wilson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.95 per share, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Manzo acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $691,270. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

