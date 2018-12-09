Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $536,000 Stake in American States Water Co (AWR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 12.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American States Water were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,358,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,280,000 after purchasing an additional 398,815 shares in the last quarter. Water Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,395,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,698 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 62,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

AWR opened at $66.27 on Friday. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $68.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.11.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. American States Water had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 64.33%.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $33,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,671.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $124,556.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $855,194.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,332 shares of company stock worth $215,058. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWR. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on American States Water from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

