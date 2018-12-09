Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 6,350 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,961,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $465,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,701 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,091,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $221,871,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,308,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $90,719,000 after acquiring an additional 57,416 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,382,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,901,000 after acquiring an additional 154,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 39.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,593,000 after acquiring an additional 360,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telephone & Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

In related news, CEO James W. Butman sold 42,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $1,537,881.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,288.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James W. Butman sold 37,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,334,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,895 shares of company stock valued at $6,643,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 0.79. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and business rate plans.

