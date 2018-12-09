Comparing Kyocera (KYO) & Aquantia (AQ)

Kyocera (NYSE:KYO) and Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kyocera and Aquantia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aquantia 0 0 5 0 3.00

Aquantia has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 79.11%. Given Aquantia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aquantia is more favorable than Kyocera.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and Aquantia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera N/A N/A N/A Aquantia -4.45% -6.14% -5.10%

Dividends

Kyocera pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Aquantia does not pay a dividend. Kyocera has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kyocera and Aquantia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aquantia $103.37 million 2.98 -$5.41 million ($0.48) -18.42

Kyocera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aquantia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Kyocera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Aquantia shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of Aquantia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and sells industrial components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Fine Ceramic Parts Group segment offers components for semiconductor processing and flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication components, general industrial machinery components, LED related products, and automotive components. The company's Semiconductor Parts Group segment provides inorganic (ceramic) and organic packages, and organic multilayer boards and packaging materials for various electronic components and devices, such as crystal components, SAW devices and CMOS/CCD sensors for communication infrastructures and automotive-related markets. Its Applied Ceramic Products Group segment offers monocrystalline and multi crystalline silicon solar modules and power generating systems; cutting tools; medical devices; and recrystallized jewelry and applied ceramic related products. The company's Electronic Device Group segment provides electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, SAW devices, crystal components, connectors, power semiconductor products, printing devices, and liquid crystal displays for information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. Its Telecommunications Equipment Group segment manufactures smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for telecommunications carriers and Internet of Things market. The company's Information Equipment Group segment provides monochrome and color printers, multifunctional products, document solutions, application software, and supplies. Its Others segment offers information systems and telecommunication, engineering, management consulting, and realty development services. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Aquantia

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. Its products include corporate and cloud data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access. The company sells its products to integrated circuit suppliers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers through direct sales. Aquantia Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

