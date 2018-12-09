Comparing Veracyte (VCYT) & CBA Florida (CBAI)

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) and CBA Florida (OTCMKTS:CBAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Veracyte and CBA Florida, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte 0 2 2 0 2.50 CBA Florida 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veracyte presently has a consensus price target of $12.10, indicating a potential upside of 1.60%. Given Veracyte’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Veracyte is more favorable than CBA Florida.

Volatility & Risk

Veracyte has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBA Florida has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veracyte and CBA Florida’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte $71.95 million 6.71 -$31.00 million ($0.91) -13.09 CBA Florida $5.26 million 1.74 $400,000.00 N/A N/A

CBA Florida has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veracyte.

Profitability

This table compares Veracyte and CBA Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte -33.00% -65.73% -33.89% CBA Florida N/A -21.99% -18.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Veracyte shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Veracyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of CBA Florida shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veracyte beats CBA Florida on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The company's products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Veracyte, Inc. sells its products through product specialists, institutional managers, account managers, and medical science specialists. Veracyte, Inc. has research collaboration agreement with Loxo Oncology to develop medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About CBA Florida

CBA Florida, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided umbilical cord blood and cord tissue stem cell processing and storage to families in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cord Blood America, Inc. and changed its name to CBA Florida, Inc. in May 2018. CBA Florida, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

