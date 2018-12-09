Comparing WEST JAPAN RWY/S (WJRYY) & CryoPort (CYRX)

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) and CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WEST JAPAN RWY/S and CryoPort, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEST JAPAN RWY/S 0 0 0 0 N/A CryoPort 0 0 4 0 3.00

CryoPort has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 75.40%. Given CryoPort’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CryoPort is more favorable than WEST JAPAN RWY/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of WEST JAPAN RWY/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of CryoPort shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of CryoPort shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CryoPort has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WEST JAPAN RWY/S and CryoPort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEST JAPAN RWY/S 7.53% 11.04% 4.03% CryoPort -55.44% -40.81% -36.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WEST JAPAN RWY/S and CryoPort’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEST JAPAN RWY/S $13.55 billion 0.98 $1.04 billion $5.48 12.55 CryoPort $11.95 million 27.55 -$7.89 million ($0.34) -33.12

WEST JAPAN RWY/S has higher revenue and earnings than CryoPort. CryoPort is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WEST JAPAN RWY/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

WEST JAPAN RWY/S pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. CryoPort does not pay a dividend. WEST JAPAN RWY/S pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

WEST JAPAN RWY/S beats CryoPort on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

WEST JAPAN RWY/S Company Profile

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers. The company also operates high-speed intercity passenger service between Shin-Osaka station in Osaka and Hakata station in Fukuoka in northern Kyushu; and high-speed intercity passenger service between Tokyo and Kanazawa stations. In addition, its urban network offers service to the KyotoOsakaKobe metropolitan area with an operating route length of 946.0 kilometers. Further, the company operates other conventional lines with an operating route length of 3,250.1 kilometers comprising intercity transport provided by limited express and express services; regional transport for commuters and students in and around regional hub cities, such as Hiroshima and Okayama; and local lines with low transport density, as well as TWILIGHT EXPRESS MIZUKAZE, a sleeper train to invigorate the West Japan Area. Additionally, it offers bus and ferry services; operates convenience stores, department stores, specialty stores, food and beverage outlets, and tourism campaigns; and provides travel agency, advertising agency, hotel, maintenance and engineering, and other services. The company is also involved in the sale and leasing of residential and urban development properties; management of shopping centers in station buildings and other facilities; operation of large station buildings at hub railway stations; and development of commercial facilities near railway station areas and underneath elevated tracks. West Japan Railway Company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc. provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. It also provides Cryoport Express Standard Shippers, which are re-usable dry vapor liquid nitrogen storage containers for holding the biological material in the inner chamber; Cryoport Express High Volume Shippers, which use a dry vapor liquid nitrogen technology to maintain temperatures; and Cryoport Express CXVC1 Shipper can be used either as a dry vapor shipper or a liquid shipper. In addition, the company offers Cryoport Express CryoMax Shippers, a palletized dry shipper for lab moves and other high-volume transfers; Cryoport Express C3 Shippers designed to maintain a controlled temperature; Cryoport Express SmartPak II Condition Monitoring System to track the key aspects of each shipment; and Cryoport Express Analytics to track the time-based metrics for order processing time and on-time deliveries, as well as profiling shipping lanes to determine average transit times and predicting shipping exceptions based on historical metric. Further, it provides biological material holders that provide leak proof microbial barrier. Cryoport, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

