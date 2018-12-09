Computacenter (CCC) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,000

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CCC. UBS Group upgraded Computacenter to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,255 ($16.40) to GBX 1,285 ($16.79) in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

Shares of CCC stock opened at GBX 971 ($12.69) on Thursday. Computacenter has a fifty-two week low of GBX 708.73 ($9.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,206 ($15.76).

In other Computacenter news, insider Raymond Gray bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,081 ($14.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,458 ($25,425.32). Also, insider Greg Lock bought 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,168 ($15.26) per share, with a total value of £665,760 ($869,933.36). Insiders acquired 60,800 shares of company stock valued at $70,929,800 in the last quarter.

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc, through its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Belgium. The company offers information security, and identity and access management solutions, as well as endpoint, infrastructure, and cyber security solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, and physical infrastructure; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.